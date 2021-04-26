Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 938,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.47% of Turquoise Hill Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,364,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.