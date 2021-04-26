Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 248,324 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 248,324 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.17% of AECOM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in AECOM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,890,000 after buying an additional 39,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after buying an additional 757,719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AECOM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after buying an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in AECOM by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 285,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in AECOM by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 514,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $67.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

