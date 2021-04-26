Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 260,780 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,000. Norges Bank owned 0.28% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NOVA opened at $39.91 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at $588,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

