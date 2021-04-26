Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 277,069 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.51% of ServisFirst Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $63.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $64.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,630 over the last ninety days. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.