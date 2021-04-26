Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 370,508 Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,974,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.06% of Dril-Quip at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRQ. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $8,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after acquiring an additional 236,758 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after acquiring an additional 183,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 104.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 156,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 68,802 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRQ opened at $28.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

