Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 456,212 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 456,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,000. Norges Bank owned 1.33% of Scholastic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,683,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,080,000 after buying an additional 500,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,170,000 after buying an additional 50,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 476,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Equities analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.