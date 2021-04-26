Norges Bank Takes $11.82 Million Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,646,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,821,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.50% of NOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

DNOW opened at $9.54 on Monday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

