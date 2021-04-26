Norges Bank Takes $12.15 Million Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 488,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.24% of S&T Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

In other S&T Bancorp news, President David G. Antolik acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 76,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. DA Davidson lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.