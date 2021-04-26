Norges Bank Takes $12.24 Million Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 322,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,000. Norges Bank owned 1.04% of Ebix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ebix by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 201,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,769,000 after acquiring an additional 197,768 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $4,121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ebix by 62.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $31.39 on Monday. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $971.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

