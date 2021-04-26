Norges Bank Takes Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,521,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.34% of American Axle & Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after buying an additional 978,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,373,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 165,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 236,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

