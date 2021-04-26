Norges Bank Takes Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 421,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,974,000. Norges Bank owned 0.47% of Camping World at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $14,546,124.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,109,380 shares of company stock valued at $43,598,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.