Norges Bank Takes Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,790 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,974,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.00% of City as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in City by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in City by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in City in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $85,914.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $78.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.75. City Holding has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

