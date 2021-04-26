Norges Bank Takes Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 953,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,881,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.05% of Mack-Cali Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $163,517.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,410.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 907,963 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,256 in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

