Norges Bank Takes Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,397,000. Norges Bank owned 1.09% of Standex International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

SXI opened at $97.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.32 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

