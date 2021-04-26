Norges Bank Takes Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,354,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,208,000. Norges Bank owned 1.28% of Summit Hotel Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.