Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOG. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of $737.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.