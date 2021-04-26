Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Shundrawn A. Thomas Sells 4,748 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NTRS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.16. The stock had a trading volume of 537,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,925. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $111.20.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.