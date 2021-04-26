Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Reduced by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $342.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $352.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

