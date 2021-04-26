Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,172.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,194.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

