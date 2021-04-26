Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NCLH. UBS Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 458,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,954,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 243,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

