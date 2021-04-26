Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Holdings Increased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.17% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $13,799,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $97.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

