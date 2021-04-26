Novo Price Tops $13.32 on Top Exchanges (NOVO)

Novo (CURRENCY:NOVO) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Novo has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Novo coin can now be bought for approximately $13.32 or 0.00024796 BTC on major exchanges. Novo has a market capitalization of $879,338.35 and $667.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00282906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01007788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.90 or 0.00701746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,616.91 or 0.99829156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Novo Profile

Novo’s total supply is 125,295 coins and its circulating supply is 66,027 coins. The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency . Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com

