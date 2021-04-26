NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $207.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,092.85 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $218.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.57.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

