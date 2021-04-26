NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $142.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. NovoCure traded as high as $218.29 and last traded at $216.90, with a volume of 14877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.63.

NVCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $1,193,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,467.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $148,269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $46,463,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after buying an additional 136,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.06 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

