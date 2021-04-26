NOW Token Market Cap Hits $1.87 Million (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. NOW Token has a market cap of $1.87 million and $1,211.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOW Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NOW Token has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00272588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01023634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00687903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,571.46 or 1.00132276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,099,980 coins. The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

NOW Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

