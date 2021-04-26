NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.