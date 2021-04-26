Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 118.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,422 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,371,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $13,365,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $329,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,373. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

