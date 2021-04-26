Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $112,285.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00279254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.35 or 0.01008711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.00729844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,837.22 or 1.00132026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

