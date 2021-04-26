Nucor (NUE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nucor (NYSE: NUE):

4/26/2021 – Nucor was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

4/15/2021 – Nucor is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Nucor was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Nucor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Nucor for the first quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. Its efforts to boost production capacity through a number of growth projects should drive profitability. Nucor is also seeing strong momentum in the non-residential construction market. Its downstream products unit is benefiting from strength in non-residential construction. The automotive market has also rebounded strongly following the pandemic-driven slump, thanks to a strong recovery in demand. The company remains focused on achieving greater penetration in automotive. Higher steel prices should also drive its margins. Tight supply coupled with rising end-market demand are providing a boost to steel prices.”

NUE stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

