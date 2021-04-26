Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,685. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

