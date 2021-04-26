Nuggets Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $124.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00272482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $546.10 or 0.01022478 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.21 or 0.00678169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,532.73 or 1.00230859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

