Nuggets Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $2,278.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00282738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $535.51 or 0.00992887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.35 or 0.00729305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,962.22 or 1.00050337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

