NULS (NULS) Market Cap Achieves $102.65 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $102.65 million and approximately $90.39 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00283443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.63 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00987719 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,590.47 or 0.99626769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

