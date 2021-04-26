NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 199,018 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,691,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,731 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NUSC opened at $44.63 on Monday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01.

