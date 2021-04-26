NuShares (NSR) Trading 426.7% Higher Over Last Week

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 366% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, NuShares has traded up 426.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $423.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00024850 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000630 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,857,183,326 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,901,208 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.