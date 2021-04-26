Nutrien (NTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Nutrien has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.05-2.75 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts expect Nutrien to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.