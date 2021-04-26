Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.58 billion.

TSE NTR opened at C$67.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.28 billion and a PE ratio of 66.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.98. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$41.50 and a 12-month high of C$74.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 179.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.00.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

