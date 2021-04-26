Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 67,598 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 134.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. State Street Corp raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 384,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Shares of FULC opened at $11.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $374.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $111,729.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,992.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

