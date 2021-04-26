Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $112,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). As a group, equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

