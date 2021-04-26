Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Spero Therapeutics worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $557,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $885,197 over the last ninety days. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.