NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 336.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of NV5 Global worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $93.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.