nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will announce sales of $503.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.50 million to $514.00 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $520.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

