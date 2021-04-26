NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 118.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $614.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $546.91 and its 200 day moving average is $542.47. The company has a market cap of $382.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.84 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

