Nwam LLC Acquires 36,035 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 357.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $528,483.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

