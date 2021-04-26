Nwam LLC Acquires 4,423 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $228.32. 11,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

