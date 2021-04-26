Nwam LLC Acquires 90,545 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 723.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,545 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.94. 159,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,756. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

