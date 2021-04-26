Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.54. 39,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,308. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.40 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

