Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.27. 25,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,449. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

