Nwam LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,038,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period.

VLUE stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.28. 1,218,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72.

