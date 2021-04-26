Nwam LLC Buys 10,470 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 120.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 215,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.31. 68,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.47.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.